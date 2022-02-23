Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Sells 11,129 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,129 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after buying an additional 198,560 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 293,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,516,000 after acquiring an additional 65,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on DAL. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

Shares of DAL opened at $41.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.37. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $215,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.