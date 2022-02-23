Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Has $35,000 Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lowered their price target on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $144.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.34 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total value of $1,851,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total value of $3,196,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,513 shares of company stock worth $76,116,761 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.