Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Has $134,000 Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 667 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 49,641 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 248.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.35.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $227.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.62. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 25.41%.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

