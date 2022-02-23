Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Has $104,000 Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,560 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 137,535 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 39.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,055,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,605,000 after purchasing an additional 858,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,373,000 after acquiring an additional 680,613 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 704,143 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,321,000 after acquiring an additional 386,093 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 61.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 941,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,006,000 after purchasing an additional 359,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the second quarter worth about $17,396,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

Shares of ORA opened at $64.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.46. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.77 and a 52-week high of $104.16.

In other news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $183,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

