Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC cut its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,694 shares of company stock valued at $25,461,753. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.87.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $112.48. 21,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,728. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.12 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.82 and its 200 day moving average is $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.22%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

