ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $11.94, but opened at $11.67. ProPetro shares last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 14,771 shares.

The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $246.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PUMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty boosted their price objective on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $357,630.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 37.9% during the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 250.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 486,926 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 30.5% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 145,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 34,004 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 96.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 39,552 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in ProPetro during the second quarter valued at about $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 3.08.

About ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

