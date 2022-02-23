PROG (NYSE:PRG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.250-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.79 billion-$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion.PROG also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.25-$3.70 EPS.
Several analysts recently weighed in on PRG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROG from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens lowered PROG from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut PROG from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.80.
NYSE PRG traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.03. 41,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,664. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. PROG has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $56.73.
PROG Company Profile (Get Rating)
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
