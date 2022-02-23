PRIZM Price Reaches $0.0029 on Exchanges (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $8.60 million and approximately $387,890.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001536 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 249.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000101 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,954,644,345 coins. PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

