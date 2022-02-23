Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRVA shares. Cowen raised shares of Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $132,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,915 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $124,562,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 65.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,864,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,928,000 after buying an additional 739,298 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,271,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,442,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,392,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. Privia Health Group has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average is $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

