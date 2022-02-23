Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 59,014 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 59,014 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,968,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 480,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 89,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 32,251 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,421,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,644,000 after purchasing an additional 517,367 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ HRTX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.08. 57,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,819. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $20.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.