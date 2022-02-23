Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 489 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 217,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 2.0% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $16,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.02. The company had a trading volume of 211,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,350,196. The stock has a market cap of $192.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 49.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRK. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

