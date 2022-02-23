Private Asset Management Inc. Has $8.51 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,469 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises about 1.0% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,562,728.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,359 shares of company stock worth $40,335,512. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.05.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.42. The stock had a trading volume of 109,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,736,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $193.52 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.76 and its 200 day moving average is $259.71. The firm has a market cap of $191.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

