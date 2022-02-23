Private Asset Management Inc. Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,532 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after buying an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,267,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,750 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of AT&T by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849,299 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of AT&T by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $23.53. 582,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,798,879. The company has a market cap of $168.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.65. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.