Private Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 153.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Redburn Partners cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

NYSE:NVS traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $86.88. The stock had a trading volume of 113,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,538. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $194.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.76. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.34 and a 1-year high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.175 per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 48.04%.

Novartis Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.