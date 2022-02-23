Private Asset Management Inc. Buys 786 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.76. 27,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,231,970. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.97 and a 200-day moving average of $102.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $367,384. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

