Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Primerica from $175.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE PRI traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.08. 177,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,879. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.21. Primerica has a 12 month low of $133.29 and a 12 month high of $179.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.82 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primerica will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 17.06%.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $521,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Primerica by 1,204.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Primerica in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

