Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $132.45

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 132.45 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 132.45 ($1.80), with a volume of 1171265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.70 ($1.80).

PHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.38) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 164 ($2.23) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 176 ($2.39) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.38) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 174 ($2.37).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 144.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37. The firm has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 13.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a GBX 1.63 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.55. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 0.47%.

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

