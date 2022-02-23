Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) vs. BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Critical Review

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) and BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Potbelly has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAB has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

51.0% of Potbelly shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Potbelly shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of BAB shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Potbelly and BAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Potbelly -10.72% -754.90% -9.87% BAB 21.18% 16.45% 11.03%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Potbelly and BAB’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Potbelly $291.28 million 0.53 -$65.39 million ($1.48) -3.61 BAB $3.07 million 1.92 $650,000.00 $0.09 9.00

BAB has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Potbelly. Potbelly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BAB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Potbelly and BAB, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Potbelly 0 0 0 0 N/A BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

BAB beats Potbelly on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About BAB

BAB, Inc. engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

