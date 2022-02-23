PolkaCover Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.44 Million (CVR)

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, PolkaCover has traded flat against the US dollar. PolkaCover has a market capitalization of $7.44 million and $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaCover coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00043257 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.85 or 0.06896014 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,188.84 or 1.00215230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00046793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00050036 BTC.

About PolkaCover

PolkaCover’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

PolkaCover Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaCover should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaCover using one of the exchanges listed above.

