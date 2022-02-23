Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 2,242 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 1,132.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in CTS were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CTS by 16.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in CTS in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CTS by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in CTS by 109,450.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in CTS during the second quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

CTS opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $28.72 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 0.78.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $132.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.08 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a positive return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.40%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTS. Sidoti upgraded shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, reduced their price target on CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

