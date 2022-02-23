Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Increases Stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 241.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,319,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,643,000 after acquiring an additional 828,512 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,667,000 after acquiring an additional 148,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $736.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $20.45.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

