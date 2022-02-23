Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $63,000 Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 62.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,586 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,810,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,628,000 after purchasing an additional 25,820 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,326,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,247,000 after purchasing an additional 302,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,898,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,702,000 after purchasing an additional 56,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $739,000.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEB shares. Bank of America cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $43,192.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $184,223.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,625 shares of company stock worth $738,807. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.56. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.88.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.43. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. The firm had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1.44%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.