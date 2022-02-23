Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,888 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 138.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 87.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6,460.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $75.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.78. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $46.23 and a 12 month high of $111.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.48.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.32%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $2,131,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $398,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,198. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

