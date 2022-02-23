Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,184,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,131 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,897,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,947,000 after purchasing an additional 61,930 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,028,000 after purchasing an additional 263,007 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 98,186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,810,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 28.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,968,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,753,000 after acquiring an additional 440,744 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNR opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.03.

CNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

