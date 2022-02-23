Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 5,336 Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRRM. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at about $10,023,000. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 46.5% in the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,509,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after acquiring an additional 479,289 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 54.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after acquiring an additional 477,611 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 14.2% in the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,941,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,262,000 after acquiring an additional 240,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 14.9% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,718,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,899,000 after acquiring an additional 222,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on VRRM shares. TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.00 and a beta of 1.43. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,249,321 shares of company stock worth $121,735,360. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.