Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $672,000 Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Andersons at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Andersons by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $144,515.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 18,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $726,916.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,807. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Andersons has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.48. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.45%.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

