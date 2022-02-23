Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,174,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,255,000 after purchasing an additional 58,590 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,000,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,799,000 after acquiring an additional 203,366 shares during the period. Jeneq Management LP increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jeneq Management LP now owns 1,039,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,577,000 after acquiring an additional 206,854 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 979,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,012,000 after acquiring an additional 100,756 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,902,000 after acquiring an additional 233,700 shares during the period.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.36 and a beta of 1.79. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $63.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAIL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $160,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $91,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,195 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

