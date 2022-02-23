Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $244,000 Investment in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,213,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,642 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,326,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after buying an additional 481,290 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,516,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after buying an additional 486,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,502,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after buying an additional 224,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 838,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

NASDAQ:ICLK opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.93 million, a P/E ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 0.52. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $86.82 million during the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 2.05%.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

