Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 174.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,296,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,003,000 after purchasing an additional 526,583 shares during the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.8% during the third quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,034,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,910,000 after purchasing an additional 184,648 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,927,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,579,000 after acquiring an additional 36,297 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,910,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,035,000 after acquiring an additional 465,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,662,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,821,000 after acquiring an additional 38,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

HGV stock opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.31. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -57.19 and a beta of 2.10.

HGV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

