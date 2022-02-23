Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter valued at about $9,087,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 96.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 917,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,878,000 after buying an additional 449,376 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,358,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,908,000 after buying an additional 333,952 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 112.1% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 379,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after buying an additional 200,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 39.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 480,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after buying an additional 134,715 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLYM. JMP Securities raised their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

NYSE:PLYM opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.42%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.