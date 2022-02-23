Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter worth $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 108,870.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 10,887 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 23.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 26.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.56. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.13 million, a P/E ratio of -29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -88.42%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

