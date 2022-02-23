PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect PLAYSTUDIOS to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ MYPS opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $10.68.
In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 26,000 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $122,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $122,525.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 112,600 shares of company stock valued at $490,782 over the last 90 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.
PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.
