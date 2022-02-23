PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect PLAYSTUDIOS to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ MYPS opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $10.68.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 26,000 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $122,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $122,525.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 112,600 shares of company stock valued at $490,782 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $661,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth $823,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.