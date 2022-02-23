PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Shares of PlayAGS stock opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 3.15. PlayAGS has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 701,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 129.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 330,884 shares during the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 37.2% during the third quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 920,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 249,459 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 347,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 185,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 256.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 183,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.