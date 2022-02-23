Piper Sandler Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Malvern Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $0.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Malvern Bancorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Malvern Bancorp stock opened at $16.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.89. Malvern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The company has a market capitalization of $127.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -416.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Malvern Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.87%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 270,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1,487.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

