Piper Sandler Cuts RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $228.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $352.00 to $228.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.43.

RNG stock opened at $147.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of -51.99 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $143.79 and a 12 month high of $394.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.00 and its 200 day moving average is $213.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $68,852.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,148 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,686 over the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

