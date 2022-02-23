Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the oil and gas development company on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Pioneer Natural Resources has increased its dividend payment by 2,034.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Pioneer Natural Resources has a payout ratio of 12.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to earn $22.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

NYSE:PXD opened at $223.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $133.40 and a 12 month high of $240.97. The company has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 712.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,700 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 20,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.41.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

