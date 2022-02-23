Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Position Boosted by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,629 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up 2.1% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PXD stock traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $226.90. 41,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,284. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.40 and a fifty-two week high of $240.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.77%.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.41.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

