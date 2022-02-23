Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a mineral resource company. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of resource projects primarily in Australia. Piedmont Lithium Ltd is based in Perth, Australia. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a current ratio of 10.65. Piedmont Lithium has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $88.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.43.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $167,626.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bruce Czachor bought 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.49 per share, with a total value of $99,530.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,933 shares of company stock valued at $333,980 and sold 9,685 shares valued at $512,591. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLL. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 107.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 519 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 134.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

