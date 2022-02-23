Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.320-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $188 million-$196 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $185.63 million.Photronics also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.32-0.38 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.93. 63,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Photronics has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.43. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,519 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $206,996.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 3,750 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $72,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,973 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,507 in the last 90 days. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,589,000 after acquiring an additional 57,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after acquiring an additional 180,237 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,229,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,179,000 after acquiring an additional 700,498 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 745,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 64,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Photronics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 86,708 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.