Phocas Financial Corp. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,799,000 after buying an additional 789,344 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 145.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 815,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,453,000 after buying an additional 482,450 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 149.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,441,000 after buying an additional 313,236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,568,000 after buying an additional 212,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,127,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,721,000 after buying an additional 104,254 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $79.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $75.86 and a 52-week high of $98.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

