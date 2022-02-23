Phocas Financial Corp. Has $319,000 Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – ) by 94.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 132,502 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 31.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,007,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $197,222,000 after purchasing an additional 74,264 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,470,000 after purchasing an additional 39,042 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 21.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 40,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.12. 162,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,712. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.09. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.34.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $909,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $35,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

