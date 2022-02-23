Phocas Financial Corp. Has $2.55 Million Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 3,900 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.93. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

