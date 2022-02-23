Phocas Financial Corp. Buys 473 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STOR. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 156.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,370,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,881,000 after purchasing an additional 835,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,808,000 after purchasing an additional 474,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 68.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,513,000 after purchasing an additional 405,051 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 21.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,195,000 after purchasing an additional 337,620 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,976,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,560,000 after purchasing an additional 323,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Shares of STOR stock opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average is $33.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.59%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STOR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.