Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) vs. Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Financial Review

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) and Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Phillips Edison & Company Inc pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Global Self Storage pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Phillips Edison & Company Inc and Global Self Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phillips Edison & Company Inc 0 4 5 0 2.56 Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00

Phillips Edison & Company Inc presently has a consensus target price of $33.14, suggesting a potential upside of 5.32%. Global Self Storage has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.02%. Given Global Self Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Self Storage is more favorable than Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.4% of Phillips Edison & Company Inc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of Global Self Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Global Self Storage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Phillips Edison & Company Inc and Global Self Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phillips Edison & Company Inc N/A N/A N/A Global Self Storage 21.89% 5.14% 3.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Phillips Edison & Company Inc and Global Self Storage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phillips Edison & Company Inc N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Global Self Storage $9.20 million 6.62 $270,000.00 N/A N/A

Global Self Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Summary

Global Self Storage beats Phillips Edison & Company Inc on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is based in CINCINNATI.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation and management of self storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

