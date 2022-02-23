Phantasma Energy Price Down 25.4% This Week (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0623 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and $21,902.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 72,834,505 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

