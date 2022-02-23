PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.65

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.65 and last traded at $18.23, with a volume of 238640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PETQ. Benchmark began coverage on shares of PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PetIQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

The company has a market cap of $536.11 million, a P/E ratio of -39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.22.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Smith acquired 10,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mccord Christensen bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 67,083 shares of company stock worth $1,367,720 over the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PetIQ by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,247 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 251,121 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 152,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter.

About PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

