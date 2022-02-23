Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WOOF. Wedbush upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.18.

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $17.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.82.

In related news, CFO Brian Larose purchased 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,160,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 648,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,684,000 after purchasing an additional 250,450 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $637,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $954,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 66,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

