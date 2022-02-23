Personalis (PSNL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Personalis to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26. Personalis has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $43,993.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 35,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $416,227.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 243,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,035 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Personalis by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Personalis in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Personalis by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Personalis by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Personalis by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

