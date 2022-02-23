Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,285,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,321 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Perpetua Resources were worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $862,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 20,199 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perpetua Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 price target on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of PPTA opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $211.48 million and a P/E ratio of -5.60. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $9.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

