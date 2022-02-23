Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) & Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) and Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Peraso has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dialog Semiconductor has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Peraso and Dialog Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peraso $6.80 million 2.97 -$3.78 million ($0.95) -2.44 Dialog Semiconductor $1.38 billion 4.17 $84.50 million $3.32 24.22

Dialog Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Peraso. Peraso is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dialog Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Peraso and Dialog Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peraso -97.76% -39.84% -33.44% Dialog Semiconductor 5.72% 16.55% 13.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Peraso shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Peraso shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Peraso and Dialog Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peraso 0 0 0 0 N/A Dialog Semiconductor 0 2 0 0 2.00

Summary

Dialog Semiconductor beats Peraso on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peraso

Peraso, Inc. offers chipsets, modules, software and IP. It supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. Its solutions for data and telecom networks focus on accelerating data intelligence and multi-access edge computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets. The AMS segment offers standard products including CMICs, AC/DC converter solutions for smaller, fast charging power adaptors for portable devices as well as LED drivers for backlighting and solid state lighting products. The C&A segment includes standard products incorporating short-range wireless, digital cordless, Bluetooth low energy, VoIP, and low-power Wi-Fi technologies. The Industrial IoT segment consists of products enabling smart factory and building automation including non-volatile memory (NVM) ICs, industrial communication ICs, custom-designed ASICs and embedded systems, servers, and software. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

